ASOTIN — Living in a small town during a pandemic has its perks.
In Asotin, it’s pretty easy to avoid crowds, and the police chief is making daily telephone calls to check on folks who fall into the vulnerable category for COVID-19.
Chief Monte Renzelman is developing a list of elderly residents and people with underlying medical problems who may need some help getting basic supplies during the coronavirus shutdown. He plans to telephone them on a regular basis during his work week, just to make sure they’re doing OK.
“If I can’t get a hold of them, I’ll knock on their door and maintain the proper social distance, just to check on them,” Renzelman said Thursday. “It’s a voluntary program for people who want that daily call. If it gets to the point someone is quarantined, we can figure out a delivery service for necessities.”
Depending on how the coronavirus plays out in this area, Renzelman said some of the 1,265 residents living in Asotin may need some form of assistance. To date, no cases have been confirmed here.
If an elderly or medically compromised person cannot leave the house, Renzelman’s plan is to drop food or medicine at the door. He may enlist the help of volunteers if there’s a need.
“How long will I be calling people? Depends on how long we’re in this situation,” he said. “It’s just something I can do to help out the city of Asotin.”
To get on the phone tree, residents inside city limits can contact City Hall at (509) 243-4411. As of Thursday morning, about 14 people were on the list and more will likely be added in coming days.
“Social distancing is our goal,” Renzelman said. “We will not be going inside homes or having direct contact with people.”
Clerk Tiffany Rogers said the police chief’s plan is not out of the ordinary in Asotin. Renzelman provides the same type of service in the winter months by checking on elderly residents, she said.
Longtime resident Charlotte Tuttle, 88, approves of the police chief’s plan to reach out to people on the list.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Tuttle said of the phone tree. “I probably don’t need it as much, but there are those that do.”
Tuttle said she’s “not at all” concerned about COVID-19. However, she’s still taking precautions by wearing a mask and gloves in public and reminding people to thoroughly wash their hands.
