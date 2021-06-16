Asotin might use line of credit to help pay project settlement

The city of Asotin has been ordered to pay Western Construction $450,959 over a stormwater project.
The settlement stems from a disagreement over payments on a Second Street upgrade, which took place in 2018. Both parties agreed to binding arbitration, Mayor Dwayne Paris said, and the judgment was signed last week and filed in Asotin County Superior Court.
According to the documents, the Lewiston construction business was represented by the Blewett Mushlitz Hally law firm of Lewiston, and Winston and Cashatt attorneys from Spokane handled the case on behalf of the city.
“Based on the advice we got at the time, we went into binding arbitration,” Paris said. “We did what we thought was right, and we lost our shirts on it.”
The city’s insurance carrier will not cover the settlement, fees and attorney costs, so Asotin officials are exploring a variety of options to pay the debt. Earlier this week, the council agreed to take out a $250,000 line of credit for the city, which will only be used if absolutely necessary, Paris said.
“We’ve taken out a line of credit in the past for debt consolidation,” the mayor said. “This is nothing new, just an option in our pocket. A lot depends on how much we get for the old City Hall.”
Last month, the council approved selling the former City Hall building in downtown Asotin to help with finances. The building was declared surplus property and will be appraised and put on the auction block
Paris said the city is working with the state to complete all the necessary details related to the construction project. Funds are tight, but the council is trying to stay on top of the situation, he said.