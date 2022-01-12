ASOTIN — A 64-year-old Asotin man is facing assault charges after allegedly choking and repeatedly beating a woman and threatening to kill her.
Jeffrey A. Delong, who is in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $75,000 bond, has been charged with second-degree assault with substantial bodily harm and second-degree assault with strangulation, both Class B felonies. He will be arraigned Jan. 24 in Asotin County Superior Court.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Delong was arrested Friday on the 800 block of Second Street in Asotin after Asotin Police Officer Donna Manchester and Asotin County Deputies Brad Peters, Luke Olson and Michael Babino responded to a domestic violence call.
Upon arrival, they encountered Delong who was reportedly covered in blood. A woman was found lying on a bed, covered in bruises and her jaw and lips were swollen, according to court documents.
Delong allegedly choked her four times, and she could not breathe. The woman told police she grabbed a knife by the side of the bed and stabbed him in self defense. Delong reportedly threatened to kill the woman if she tried to leave the house.
According to court records, Delong refused to answer any questions and was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital for stitches and then booked into jail on felony charges.
Attorney Nickolas Ward has been appointed to represent him, and Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state.