ASOTIN — An Asotin property owner is considering using his land near the Asotin County Fairgrounds for an outdoor RV and boat storage area, but it will require jumping through some hoops.
At Tuesday night’s Asotin City Council meeting, Chris Segroves, who purchased city-owned property near the end of Filmore Street, asked officials what kind of zoning challenges he faces for his business idea.
Councilor Dwayne Paris said it would be difficult and take a few steps, but getting the venture approved is not impossible.
For the project to move forward, Segroves must pursue a conditional-use permit and meet with the planning commission. In turn, the city would have to make some changes to the current zoning “verbage,” officials said. The process requires a $150 fee, a public hearing and notification of all residents who live within 300 feet of the property.
“I am unsure of how I am going to proceed,” Segroves told the Tribune. “I will discuss it with my wife, and we will make a decision after we talk about the pros and cons.”
Segroves originally planned to build a house on the land and sell a lot or two, but the plans hit a snag over a wide utility access road near Filmore Street and downtown Asotin. The project came to a standstill this summer, and Segroves considered selling the property.
At a recent council meeting, Segroves said he now wants to fence off part of the property and rent it out for storage of recreational vehicles and boats. The only problem is commercial storage space is not one of the allowable uses on the books.
As for the access road, Segroves said he plans to address any lingering issues and adhere to Asotin County stormwater regulations.
“I am unsure of what all I have to do (on the access road),” he said Tuesday night. “I will speak with the stormwater department and find out. I will more than likely have to hydroseed.”
Whether his property near the fairgrounds will be available for parking during the Asotin County Fair remains unclear. The fair board intends to convert a camping area near Floch Hall into public parking to offset the potential loss of space.
The campers could be moved to the city park, Asotin officials said. A discussion on the alternatives will continue with police, public works and parks committees.
In other city business, the Washington State Department of Ecology presented an “outstanding performance” award to Bill Frye of public works for operations of the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Kim Prisock, an environmental engineer from Spokane, delivered the plaque commemorating the award, saying Asotin met all of the state’s pollution and permit requirements and was the only wastewater treatment plant in Asotin County to get the designation.
Frye said it was the seventh time since 2010 that the city has received the award.
“It’s quite an honor,” Frye said. “You can’t work with a better group than we have right here.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.