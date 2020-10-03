Asotin has two levies on Nov. 3 ballot

The Asotin-Anatone School District will have two levies on the November ballot.
Its proposed four-year replacement educational programs and operation levy would generate over $1 million a year at an estimated tax rate of $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value, while its proposed five-year replacement capital levy has an estimated tax rate of 70 cents per $1,000 in assessed value.
“We wanted to run them both so they are on the same cycle, otherwise there will be a gap for receiving the money for capital projects,” Superintendent Dale Bonfield said.
Julie Hancock, the district’s business manager, said running the levies at the same time also allows taxpayers to see the combined cost for both of the measures.
The general education levy will increase by $1 from the one currently on the books after legislation passed in 2019 to raise Washington state’s levy cap from $1.50 to $2.50 per $1,000.
“The state allowed districts to go out in 2019 to do a piggyback levy to catch up, but we chose not to do that,” Hancock said. “We decided to wait until that current levy expired to raise it to the $2.50.”
The capital levy will decrease by 10 cents from the current measure on the books.
If the levies aren’t approved, the district will be forced to make cuts, much like it did in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years, Hancock said.
The general education levy pays for items not funded by the state, which include athletics, a portion of salaries and benefits, extended contracts for career and technical education staff, counselors, club advisers and substitutes for classified staff.
The capital projects levy will be used to upgrade things like technology, the district’s roof, boilers, elevators and science labs.
Hancock said the district now has a healthy fund balance, but enrollment has dropped by 46 students, likely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Operating schools during the pandemic has also increased the district’s costs.
“Even though our (enrollment) numbers are down from what was budgeted and we are being proactive in rerunning all of our budget tools to find out what our reduced (funding) amount is, we’ve also incurred a lot of extra costs too because of COVID,” Hancock said. “We had to hire additional teachers to get the kids 6 feet apart, and additional classroom (paraprofessionals) and custodial staff to clean.”
The district also incurred extra expenses with its kitchen staff, since students eat their meals inside of their classrooms and not in the cafeteria because of coronavirus precautions put into place.
The current capital levy on the books will expire at the end of this month, while the district’s general fund levy will expire in October 2021.
If approved, funds for the capital levy will be collected in the years 2021-25, while collection for the general fund levy will run from 2022-25.
In 2025, the levies are estimated to bring in over $1.4 million.
The combined rate of $3.20 per $1,000 in assessed property value is lower than the district’s 2017 levy of $4.25, which was approved before the state implemented its levy cap.
