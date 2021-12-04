Asotin Creek area to close

In an effort to protect wintering elk herds, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will close large swaths of the Asotin Creek and Weatherly units of the Asotin Creek Wildlife Area starting Dec. 15.
Unlike annual gate closures blocking the North and South forks of Asotin Creek that prevent motor vehicle access but allow foot, horse and bicycle access, the area will be closed to all human entry this winter.
The action affecting 20,000 acres is in response to the loss of grass and other browse following wildfires that blackened much of the area last summer. In addition, the agency plans to feed elk in the area this winter.
“That will reduce the chances of elk needing to move off of public lands and onto private agricultural lands,” said Paul Wik, district wildlife biologist. “New plant growth in spring is expected to provide sufficient food for future winters as wildfires often improve elk habitat once regrowth starts.”
According to a news release from the agency, about 95 percent of the elk winter range in the area was damaged by the fires.
The Charley Creek area of the Weatherly and Asotin Creek units and the Lick Creek, North Fork of Asotin Creek and South Fork of Asotin Creek will be closed to all human entry until April 1. The shooting range near the confluence of the South and North forks will remain open.
“While county roads are closed in this area annually, we understand this closure will be an inconvenience to winter and early spring users of the North Fork of the Asotin Creek Trail as well as early season antler hunters and hikers,” said Kevin Robinette, regional wildlife program manager. “We hope people will be willing to help both these animals and area farmers by staying out of the closed area.