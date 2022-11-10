A Walla Walla County jury has awarded an Asotin couple $1.88 million in damages in a long-running civil case against Asotin County and its Public Works Department over the Ten Mile Bridge project.
The recent verdicts in favor of plaintiffs Richard and Shannon Eggleston were $40,000 for water line issues, $175,000 for failure to install rockery walls, $516,000 for lost profits from failure to preserve access to a business drive, $150,000 for water trespass, and $1 million for the “takings” of a business approach.
The Egglestons, who reside along Snake River Road near the bridge, were represented by Clarkston attorney Todd Richardson and Spokane attorney Brandon Casey. Asotin County was represented by Ephrata attorney Jerry Moberg. Judge Brandon Johnson presided over the four-week jury trial conducted in Walla Walla Superior Court.
This marks the second time the Eggleston’s civil lawsuit has gone before a jury. They were awarded $1.65 million in 2018, but the outcome was appealed.
The 2018 jury found that the county was liable for each of the claimed violations and awarded $1.65 million in damages. Asotin County believed the verdict was excessive and sought a reduction by the former presiding judge, who granted a decrease to $1 million, which was then appealed by the Egglestons.
The Washington Court of Appeals remanded the case for a new trial on damages only. The 2022 verdict was a 10-2 decision.
The Egglestons have been at odds with Asotin County for more than two decades over the Ten Mile Bridge project near their home and former Aardvark’s boat rental business. And this isn’t the first time they’ve been in court. In 2016, Asotin County was ordered to pay almost $100,000 to Eggleston and his attorney for a public records violation connected to the project.
In the latest case, Richardson successfully argued for damages from the construction, saying the county agreed to keep the Egglestons’ business driveway open, put in a new water line and retain the new slopes coming onto their land from the project.
However, Asotin County cut off access to Aardvark’s and the couple had to sell the boats in 2011, Richardson said. In addition, the slopes were not retained and stormwater from the project further damaged his clients’ property.
A motion now will be filed for attorneys fees, Richardson said. Those costs were not included in the $1.88 million in damages. There’s also a statute that allows Eggleston to file a motion and have the court triple the water trespass damages, which has not been filed yet, he said.
In a statement to the Lewiston Tribune issued Wednesday, Asotin County Commission Chairman Chuck Whitman said the county complied with all of the state and federal obligations while completing work on the Ten Mile Bridge project in 2010-13, and made every attempt to work with the landowner.
Asotin County respects the verdict of the jury, but doesn’t agree with the outcome, he said.
“We disagree with this verdict as it seems like the jury disregarded the fact that we worked hard with this landowner to get the road project completed in a responsible manner,” Whitman said. “We will continue to review this matter and take actions that are in the best interest of the citizens of Asotin County.”
Richardson said Wednesday that the county’s claim that they complied and worked with the Egglestons is “simply untrue.”
Juries and judges in 2018 and 2022 came to the same conclusions, Richardson said.
“The county has misrepresented the facts to the public for 20 years,” he said. “It started with my client warning them about the Native American graves in that area and continues to this day.”
Eggleston told the county about ancient remains near the project beginning in the early 2000s, his attorney said.
“The county ignored them and has mistreated them ever since,” Richardson said. “Despite that, the Egglestons have worked hard to protect the county over the years. They have engaged in numerous settlement attempts to save the county money and to resolve this before litigation. We have met with the county as recently as May in an effort to settle this and save the county money.”
When contacted by the Tribune on Wednesday, Moberg’s law office said he was unavailable to comment on the case.