A Walla Walla County jury has awarded an Asotin couple $1.88 million in damages in a long-running civil case against Asotin County and its Public Works Department over the Ten Mile Bridge project.

The recent verdicts in favor of plaintiffs Richard and Shannon Eggleston were $40,000 for water line issues, $175,000 for failure to install rockery walls, $516,000 for lost profits from failure to preserve access to a business drive, $150,000 for water trespass, and $1 million for the “takings” of a business approach.

