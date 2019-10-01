ASOTIN — Asotin County is planning to cover the cost of emergency medical services in rural areas at a rate of $6,000 per year.
County leaders said an EMS levy for the outlying areas will likely appear on a 2020 ballot, but the Lewiston Fire Department needs to be reimbursed in the interim.
At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, officials agreed to work out the details of a contract with Lewiston for medical services in unincorporated areas, south of the Asotin County Fire District. The agreement has to be reviewed by the Lewiston city attorney, the Asotin county prosecutor and the Lewiston City Council before the county makes it official.
Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said medics have been responding to an increasing number of calls near Anatone, Rattlesnake Grade, Cloverland and the Snake River corridor. Residents in those areas currently do not pay taxes for emergency medical services.
Half of the medical calls wind up as “no transports” to area hospitals, Myklebust said, and the fire department doesn’t recoup any of its expenses. The cost comes to about $6,000 a year, similar to an area in rural Whitman County that is also covered through a contract with Lewiston Fire Department, he said.
Myklebust said his department used to respond to about six calls a year in the Anatone area, but that number has continued to climb over the past decade as the rural population ages. An exact tally for the past few years was not provided, but the fire chief said a new tracking system is in the works and those figures will be nailed down.
“We are happy to continue providing service to those areas, but we want to make sure everyone is paying their fair share,” Myklebust said.
The county commissioners said they are planning to run an EMS levy next fall for unincorporated areas outside of the fire district. They expressed concern about “double billing” Asotin County taxpayers who are already paying for EMS through property taxes, but agreed the fire department’s costs should be covered promptly.
“We want them to have service, and we want you guys to get paid,” Commissioner Chris Seubert said.
In other county business:
The commissioners are attending the Asotin County Jail Advisory Committee meeting at 1 p.m. today at the annex in Asotin. The committee will be hearing from Port of Clarkston officials about possible sites for a new county jail.
The third town hall meeting on a new jail is slated for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium, 2377 Appleside Boulevard, in the Clarkston Heights. The advisory committee will present information about the proposal and its meeting with the port, and will also address questions.
