ASOTIN — The Asotin County officials gathered at the courthouse Tuesday night let out sighs of relief when they learned voters backed their plans to build a new jail.
A sales tax increase to build and operate a new Asotin County Jail passed by a margin of 3,201 yes votes to 1,473 no votes, or 68 percent to 32 percent.
“We are always optimistic, but we could not have expected this high number of positive votes,” Commissioner Brian Shinn said. “We’re very pleased with the results.”
At a series of town hall meetings, a jail advisory committee told the community the current jail was built in 1984 to house 16 inmates and is now falling apart, overcrowded and desperately needs replaced. Their message appears to have struck a chord with voters.
“It gives me faith in the community that they support the jail and justice,” Commissioner Chris Seubert said.
The 0.3 percent sales tax increase will cost shoppers 3 cents on every $10 purchase in Asotin County and is expected to bring in about $910,000 a year to help build and run a new jail. The county will have $13.7 million to spend on construction. Several locations have been discussed, but a site has not been chosen yet.
“Now we can begin finalizing designs, a location and all of the other details,” Shinn said. “We will have more town hall meetings, and we still want the public’s input. I don’t remember any issue that brought more people out to meetings. We really appreciate their questions and the input they gave us.”
Shinn also praised the 16-member advisory committee that worked on the issue for almost two years. Law enforcement, county officials, an attorney and two citizens met weekly to discuss options. The efforts will continue as the project moves forward.
Election results for all of the Washington ballot measures and races can be found on the Asotin County auditor’s website. As of Tuesday, voter turnout was at 31 percent, but more ballots will be counted Thursday, said Auditor Darla McKay.
