ASOTIN — Asotin County has several housing projects in the works, including a planned unit development with 29 lots that was approved Monday for the Clarkston Heights.
Legacy Estates on the 1700 block of Fourth Avenue is under development by Dave Richards, a former Clarkston resident. It will have a private access road and feature townhomes with common walls and “zero-lot lines” when completed, Planner Karst Riggers said.
The project was approved for recommendation by the Asotin County Planning Commission, and got the green light with a 3-0 vote from the board. The new housing will be on a sewer system operated by the Asotin County Public Utility District, and the price range for the new homes is estimated at $200,000 to $240,000.
Another development of 58 houses is well underway near the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, Riggers said.
Mitch Dimke, of Asotin, is building three different sizes of smaller single-family residences, which will all be rentals. Dimke’s new housing project is located near the 1600 block of Dustan Loop, and paving is starting today, Riggers said.
Another project that’s ongoing is a development of 17 lots near 20th Street and Sixth Avenue in the Heights. Contractor Dan Yonge is currently building townhomes in that area, and another 25 lots are slated for future construction.
On Monday, the commissioners also approved a conditional-use permit for Lorna Campbell at 1540 Dustan Loop for a dog kennel business. The site is located in a commercial zone, Riggers said.
In a separate action item, Campbell was given the green light to build another single-family dwelling behind her house. Riggers said the property now must be subdivided and go through the platting process.
Daniel Ransom, who lives at 2422 12th Avenue, was given permission to build a detached garage on his property. All of the building items were approved unanimously and recommended by the planning commission.
In other county business:
The commissioners approved a contract with Clemons, Rutherford and Associates of Tallahassee, Fla., for architectural work on the new Asotin County Jail. The firm worked on designs and visited the area several times last year while the jail was in the early planning stages.
A contract with Trans Tech Engineering of Spokane was approved to fulfill interim county engineer needs on a requested basis. Asotin County is advertising to replace former Public Works Director Dustin Johnson, who recently accepted a new job in Lewiston. To date, one person has applied for the position.
A three-year contract with the Martonik Law Office of Pullman was approved for indigent defense. The law firm will primarily handle cases in juvenile court, officials said.
The board created a Rural Emergency Medical Services District, which will go before voters in that district in November. If approved, a proposed levy of 15 cents per $1,000 of valuation would fund ambulance services in areas outside county fire district boundaries.
The county is currently paying $6,000 a year to cover ambulance costs in outlying areas near Anatone, Cloverland, Rattlesnake Grade and along southern portions of Snake River Road. The commissioners said they are trying to create a more equitable plan since taxpayers outside those rural areas are shouldering most of the burden, while paying EMS taxes in their own districts.
The call volume has risen significantly through the years, fire officials said. A roundtrip to those areas can take hours, and personnel has to be called in to provide backup at fire stations, Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin said.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.