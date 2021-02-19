ASOTIN — Asotin County is moving forward with plans to build a new jail near 14th and Fair streets in Clarkston.
At a Jail Finance Committee meeting Thursday, Commissioner Chris Seubert said the county is in the process of purchasing property for construction of a $13.7 million jail, and an application for a zone change has been submitted to the city.
Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence said the zoning-change process takes “quite a bit of time” and likely won’t go before the city council for a final decision until June. The county will need a conditional-use permit and the council’s approval to construct a jail at that site. City attorney Todd Richardson is reviewing the county’s application, she said.
Chris Kemp, the county’s chief operations officer, said Asotin County has already sold two series of bonds “at very low interest rates” that generated enough money to build the jail. The county plans to repay the bonds with proceeds from the 0.3 percent public safety sales tax increase, which was approved by voters in 2019.
“Projection-wise, I think we’re doing really well, and we’ll be able to have a new jail,” Kemp told the committee.
On Feb. 11, the county sold the limited tax general obligation bonds at an average interest rate of 2.16 percent, according to Kemp. D.A. Davidson and Company of Seattle is serving as the bond underwriter.
“We are happy to take advantage of low-market interest rates to finance this important project at a low cost,” Kemp said in a recent news release. “We believe our strong credit position not only applies to our ability to meet our long-term financial obligations, but also reflects the county’s quality as a partner in economic development initiatives.”
Representatives from Asotin, Clarkston and Asotin County are overseeing the financial aspects of the new jail. Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand is serving as chairman of the committee, and the other members are Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman, Mayor Lawrence, Asotin County Commissioner Seubert and newly appointed to the committee, Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin.
After the meeting, Hardin told the Lewiston Tribune he served on the jail advisory committee and looks forward to seeing the project move forward.
“My position on the finance committee will be fairly limited in scope, but my hope is that we can provide a safe jail, not only for the people in jail, but the people who work in the jail,” Hardin said. “I also want to see as many bed spaces as possible. The more beds available, the more that could be used for other agencies and help offset some of the operating costs. I also want to make sure it is expandable for the future and not end up in the mess we are in today.”
The fire district chief was unanimously selected Thursday to replace attorney Trae Turner, who resigned from the committee last month. Turner, who campaigned for the new jail, said his decision was based on the current political climate surrounding the jail location, and implored leaders from the city and county to “step back and put down your arms,” rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric.
Prior to Turner’s resignation, Clarkston officials said they were blindsided when the county announced its decision to pursue private property within the city limits. At town hall meetings before the 2019 election, county-owned land near the Asotin County Regional Landfill had been heralded as the preferred site.
Asotin County officials have since said the acreage near the Port of Clarkston was always at the top of the list, but they didn’t know it would be available at a cost of $1.4 million and more affordable in terms of site preparation. In addition, the new jail would be much closer to the Clarkston Police Department, which would reduce transport costs, and it would not be close to residential areas in the Heights, which was a major concern from the public during the town hall sessions.
The finance group plans to meet again within a month, and a notice and online link will be provided on the county’s website. Lawrence has requested that jail staffing be added to the agenda.
