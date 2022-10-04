The Lewiston firm of Kenaston-Leone and Keeble was unanimously selected Monday by the Asotin County commissioners to oversee construction of a new $13.7 million jail project.
The only other contractor who submitted a bid for the project was Halme Builders of Davenport, Wash.
David Beaudine, construction manager for the project, told the commissioners that both companies were interviewed last month and Kenaston scored 79 points overall compared to 60.85 points for Halme.
Kenaston “really understood your community and what you’re looking for,” Beaudine said. “They’re able and ready to get to work right away.”
The jail project is expected to be completed by early spring 2024.
Asotin County Commission chairperson Chuck Whitman said Kenaston will serve as both the general contractor and construction manager for the project.
In 2019, Asotin County residents approved a $13.7 million bond for the project. But initial bids came in more than $20 million higher than originally expected because of inflation and escalating building costs.
Whitman said the commissioners whittled down their original expectations while still maintaining the intended goal. The actual building cost of the new jail is $11.4 million, he said. The remainder of the $13.7 million pays for architectural and planning fees.
“What we’re doing is, we’ve taken all future expansion out of this construction,” Whitman said. “However, the jail will still be expandable. We’re shooting for 90 to 120 beds. We’re building what we need but it is expandable.”
The new jail will not house the sheriff’s office or other administrative offices. The county does plan, however, to eventually offer jail space to other entities for housing inmates.
“We will be open, based on bed rates, to entering contracts with other entities,” he said. “That was discussed all along.”
Whitman expressed satisfaction in the selection of Kenaston for the job.
“They’re local and that gives us the best opportunity of being successful,” he said. During pre-selection meetings Kenaston representatives “said their reputation is on the line, so that’s good. And that’s how we feel, too. Both our reputations are on the line and we feel we got the best team possible.”