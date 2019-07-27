An Asotin County resident was scammed out of $22,800, and officials are warning others not to wire money to unknown people.
This latest scam targeted a resident through Facebook Messenger, claiming the person won a $100,000 grant. The scammer then instructed the resident to transfer money to a Wells Fargo bank account.
The Asotin County Sheriff’s Office warns others to verify the identity of anyone requesting money, and if an individual demands money in exchange for a grant or award it is a scam.