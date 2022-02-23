Asotin County has added two deaths to its COVID-19 toll since last week, health officials announced Tuesday.
The people who died were a man between the ages of 40 and 60, and a woman between the ages of 60 and 80. Those deaths bring Asotin County’s overall total to 61.
Health departments were closed for Monday’s Presidents Day holiday, so the updated numbers Tuesday were the first reported since Friday. The recent downward trend in cases continued, with the eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington adding a total of 107 cases during the extended weekend.
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center announced Monday it was treating eight patients for COVID-19. That’s the fewest number of patients the Lewiston hospital has reported since Jan. 17, when there were six patients.