Asotin County reported its first COVID-19 death since early March and Latah County added 21 new cases since Monday, health officials announced Friday.
Details about the person who died in Asotin County weren’t immediately available. It’s the county’s 66th virus death since the pandemic started in March 2020.
Latah County’s uptick in cases included seven people in their 50s, five between the ages of 18 and 29, three in their 40s, three in their 60s and two in their 30s.
Case totals in the region this week were slightly higher but remained low compared to other stages of the pandemic. Here are the region’s COVID-19 weekly totals in 2022:
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths.
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death.
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death.
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death.
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death.