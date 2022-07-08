Asotin County’s overall COVID-19 death toll rose to 70 this week, with health officials announcing that a man between the ages of 80 and 90 died of the virus.
Since last Friday, the eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington has added 202 new cases. That includes 57 in Nez Perce County, 35 in Asotin County and approximately 45 in Whitman County.
The Asotin County death raises the region’s overall COVID-19 death total to 477 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Below are the region’s weekly COVID-19 totals in 2022. Today’s update is one day earlier than usual because of Tribune staffing issues.
Week ending Jan. 7 — 682 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 14 — 1,475 cases, 1 death.
Week ending Jan. 21 — 2,170 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending Jan. 28 — 2,433 cases, 2 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 4 — 1,418 cases, 14 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 11 — 768 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 18 — 415 cases, 3 deaths.
Week ending Feb. 25 — 244 cases, 6 deaths.
Week ending March 4 — 164 cases, 10 deaths.
Week ending March 11 — 80 cases, 24 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 18 — 52 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending March 25 — 44 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 1 — 11 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 8 — 18 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 15 — 21 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 22 — 36 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending April 29 — 41 cases, 1 death (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 6 — 65 cases, 0 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).
Week ending May 13 — 116 cases, 1 death.
Week ending May 20 — 214 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending May 27 — 199 cases, 1 death.
Week ending June 3 — 240 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending June 10 — 175 cases, 0 deaths.
Two-week period ending June 24 — 453 cases, 0 deaths.
Week ending July 1 — 221 cases, 3 deaths (Whitman County numbers not included).