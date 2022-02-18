Asotin County reports 59th virus death

Asotin County Public Health reported its 59th death from COVID-19 on Thursday as the pandemic nears the two-year mark.
The person who died was a woman between the ages of 60 and 80.
Health officials in the eight-county region of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington reported 67 total cases Thursday.
Also on Thursday, Gritman Medical Center in Moscow announced it admitted nine patients who tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two weeks, according to a news release from the hospital.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has admitted 206 patients with COVID-19.