A slight uptick in COVID-19 cases continued in Asotin County on Tuesday, with 10 new cases reported by health officials.
The county, which went several days last week with no new cases, has added 15 cases since Friday, which includes Tuesday’s 10. The county’s overall total is now 1,400.
Whitman and Garfield counties didn’t update their numbers Tuesday.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 11 cases Tuesday, with six in Nez Perce County, three in Latah County, and one apiece in Clearwater and Idaho counties.