Asotin County announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday, and health officials warned there are almost certainly more.
Idaho County recorded its third case of the illness that has swept around the globe. As of Friday, more than 1,000 people in Idaho and nearly 7,000 in Washington had tested positive for the disease. Worldwide, the pandemic has sickened more than a million people.
According to a news release from Asotin County Public Health, the COVID-19 patient, whose age range and gender weren’t included, is hospitalized. Officials at the health department are tracing those who have had close contact with the patient and giving them guidance.
Even though it is the first confirmed case in the county, health officials believe the illness caused by the coronavirus has been circulating for a while.
“I’m suspecting we will have more cases in our county,” said Brady Woodbury, director of Asotin County Public Health. “It’s very likely it’s been in our community for a few weeks.”
He implored people to follow Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
“People can be contagious with this and not show any symptoms at all. That is the reason we have stay-home orders. We know it’s in our community. The way we can make a difference is to follow the governor’s orders.”
No information was available on the new Idaho County case Friday. The sparsely populated county now has three confirmed cases. Latah County has one case, and Nez Perce County has 13. Neither Lewis nor Clearwater counties have yet registered a confirmed case.
Mike Larson, a nurse with Public Health – Idaho North Central District, said a glitch is causing the state’s coronavirus website, coronavirus.idaho.gov/, to show Lewis County with one case. That isn’t correct, Larson said.
In Washington, Whitman County stayed steady at 11 confirmed cases and Garfield County remains without a confirmed case. All 11 Whitman County patients are stable at their individual homes, and contact tracing for each of them has been completed.
According to a news release from Whitman Public Health, only people who have had close contact with COVID-19 patients will be notified by the agency. Close contact is defined as living in the same house as someone with the illness, caring for someone with the illness, being within 6 feet of a sick person for about 10 minutes or having direct contact with the secretions of a sick person. Contact with secretions could occur by kissing, being coughed on or sharing eating utensils with a sick person.
According to the Washington State Department of Health, people who have not been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 are at low risk for infection.
States are continuing to enact measures aimed at limiting travel. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold an emergency meeting today to consider freezing the sale of out-of-state hunting and fishing licenses and tags until the health crisis passes. The action wouldn’t invalidate any tags or licenses already purchased but would halt additional sales. Idaho Department of Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillips said the move would decrease the number of people coming to Idaho from other states.
Unlike Washington, Idaho has not closed its hunting and fishing seasons to help enforce social distancing and limit disease transmission.
The Washington departments of Fish and Wildlife, Parks and Recreation, and Natural Resources extended closures to state land, recreation sites and boat ramps to May 4. The move aligns with Gov. Jay Inlee’s extension of his stay-at-home order.
“We know many Washingtonians find great solace in spending time on the water or in the wilderness, and we are taking these painful steps only because of the urgent need to protect the health and well-being of our neighbors and communities,” said Kelly Susewind, direction of Fish and Wildlife.
The agency expects to make an announcement Monday about the status of upcoming hunting and fishing seasons.
