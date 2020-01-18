The Asotin County Public Utility District main office, 1500 Scenic Way in Clarkston, will be closed to the public Thursday and Friday, as well as Jan. 31, because of renovations.
PUD customer service staff will be available to assist customers by phone during the closure from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payments can be made at the payment drop box near the flagpole in the PUD parking lot. PUD utility crews will also be available during the office closure.
The PUD will be open during normal business hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., from Jan. 27-30. Customers may experience some inconvenience because of construction activities on those dates.
The district expects to return to normal business operations Feb. 3. The PUD customer service staff can be contacted at (509) 758-1010.