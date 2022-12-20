Asotin County public health updating septic system rules

Collin Jurries

The Asotin County Public Health District is drafting changes to a septic system ordinance that could affect real estate transactions and new construction.

The intention is to “add some teeth” into sewage rules, said Collin Jurries, the environmental health specialist at public health. A need for property transfer inspections of sewer systems and clear rules for undersized lots sparked the potential changes.

