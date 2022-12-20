Asotin County public health updating septic system rules

The Asotin County Public Health District is drafting changes to a septic system ordinance that could affect real estate transactions and new construction.
The intention is to “add some teeth” into sewage rules, said Collin Jurries, the environmental health specialist at public health. A need for property transfer inspections of sewer systems and clear rules for undersized lots sparked the potential changes.
Adopting state code requirements into the county’s ordinance will be on the health district’s Jan. 30 agenda for action. Public comment will be taken through noon on Jan. 5.
“This is standard practice for counties, and the last time Asotin County did this was in 1988,” Jurries said of the update.
If adopted, lots of less than 12,500 square feet will have specific standards to meet if a septic system is allowed.
When a homeowner sells property with a septic tank, he or she will need to have the septic system inspected for the buyer. Most pumpers can perform an inspection, Jurries said.
“This just adds an extra step to make sure everything is operating correctly,” he said.
It’s important to have up-to-date information, said Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury.
Some residences in Asotin County were permitted for one or two two bedrooms and now have four or five bedrooms. The drainfield and tank may not be able to handle a larger household, and potential buyers should be aware of the septic situation, he said.
Homeowners will be encouraged to keep records of drainfield maps with the public health district. Roughly 60% of Asotin County’s population is served by on-site sewage systems.
“This plan will go a long way to establishing baselines,” Woodbury said.