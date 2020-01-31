The Asotin County prosecutor traveled to Olympia this week to talk to state officials about the absence of a sitting Superior Court judge and the hardship it’s created in southeastern Washington.
During a two-day visit to the capitol, Prosecutor Ben Nichols met with Washington State Supreme Court Justice Debra Stephens to discuss the possibility of allowing a retired judge to fill in through the end of 2020.
“We need a sitting judge who can come to work every morning, ready to hold court,” Nichols said. “There are a couple of retired judges who would consider filling the position.”
Retired Whitman County Judge David Frazier has indicated he could handle cases until the end of the year, Nichols said. Another possible candidate for the temporary job is retired Asotin County Judge William D. Acey.
“We do have some people who have expressed an interest in serving,” Nichols said.
Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties have been operating without a permanent judge since April, when Judge Scott Gallina was arrested on sexual misconduct allegations. Gallina, who maintains his innocence, remains on paid administrative leave as his case makes its way through the court system. No trial date has been set.
Nichols said the situation has been costly for Asotin County, in terms of time and money.
“We have to pay our portion of Gallina’s salary, and for the visiting judges handling our cases,” Nichols said Thursday.
Each county pays part of the Superior Court judge’s $191,000 salary, which will increase to nearly $200,000 a year on July 1. According to the Administrative Office of the Courts, judge pro tems and court commissioners are paid about $382 a day to handle Superior Court matters.
The other significant Superior Court issue Asotin County is facing is lack of continuity, Nichols said. Over the past nine months, judges from outside areas such as Spokane, Tri-Cities, Adams County, Colfax, Pullman and Dayton have been traveling to Asotin to handle felony cases.
“We have to bring each new judge up to speed, every time we have a hearing,” Nichols said.
Scheduling trials has become problematic because Asotin County has to find an available courtroom, a judge and make sure the attorneys are available, the prosecutor said.
“The result is we’re having to push things deeper and deeper into the calendar,” Nichols said.
After returning from Olympia, Nichols said state court officials have been made aware of the situation and are working on possible solutions. He plans to continue the discussion with 9th District lawmakers as early as today.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.