Asotin County prosecutor asks for pay increases for new hires

ASOTIN — Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols made a case Monday for raising starting salaries for new attorneys in his office.
During an Asotin County Commission meeting, Nichols told county officials his department is losing deputy prosecutors on a regular basis because they can make significantly more money in other counties or in private practice.
Another deputy prosecutor, Emily Moscrip, recently submitted her resignation, Nichols said, and the reason for her departure sounded familiar.
“The No. 1 reason they all leave is for more money,” Nichols said. “I am pleading with the board to please look at raising starting salaries.”
The commissioners agreed to refill the position and look into the issue. Commissioner Brian Shinn said one remedy could be reducing the number of prosecutors in the office to three, rather than four, and using the extra money to increase wages.
Nichols said the heavy caseload in Asotin County requires a full staff. There’s more than enough work for four attorneys, or more, he said.
“Our staffing level is low, compared to other counties,” Nichols said. “I couldn’t make it with two deputies because there’s too much work. Recruitment is difficult, so I’m asking you to please look at competitive salaries. One of our deputy prosecutors left us for a job in Adams County in Ritzville for a significant salary increase.”
In addition, several former deputy prosecutors have opted to move across the Snake River to work, he said. The salary range for a new deputy prosecutor in Asotin County is $48,611 to $51,170. In comparison, Nez Perce County pays $60,154 to $83,491 for the same job.
Recruiting and retainment is an issue that has affected the department for years, Nichols said. After training attorneys, many of whom are fresh out of law school, the office often loses employees seeking greener pastures. “It seems like we are a farm team,” rather than a longtime roster of fully trained prosecutors, he said.
In other county business:
A conditional-use permit was granted for Mark Roubidoux to build an oversized shop at 1750 Osborn Drive in the Clarkston Heights. A single-family residence will be constructed at the same address, which encompasses more than 5 acres, said Karst Riggers, building official.
Approval of the permit was recommended by the planning commission. One neighbor sent a letter in objection, Riggers said.
Limited open burning of yard debris ends at 4 p.m. May 31 in unincorporated areas of Asotin County and the city of Asotin. A fall burning session will begin in October, depending on weather conditions. More information on burning regulations is available on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex in Asotin.
Sheriff John Hilderbrand was given the green light to hire a new sergeant at the Asotin County Jail to replace Lori Leavitt, who has submitted her resignation. She has accepted a new job with the city of Clarkston, and her last day at the jail is June 2.
The Public Works Department was granted permission to hire a new project manager to replace Ted Sharpe, who filled in as the interim department head before the arrival of County Engineer Chuck Eaton. The commissioners thanked Sharpe for his service and presented him with an award from the state County Road Administration Board.
Sharpe presented the six-year transportation plan, which will be adopted at a future meeting. Copies of the plan are available on the third floor of the courthouse, and comments to the board of commissioners will be accepted through noon Friday. The top projects on the list are all on Snake River Road, south of Asotin.
Ralph Montague, of Clarkston, was appointed to the planning commission, based on a recommendation from the advisory panel. Montague previously served on the commission and will be a good fit, said Commissioner Chuck Whitman.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said the Asotin County Fair Board reported record attendance and gate fees from this year’s fair. The Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo were a big success, Seubert said, thanks to the hard work of many volunteers.
The next large event planned at the fairgrounds is the “Trick or Trunk” Halloween activity for kids. Seubert said the popular event was sidelined by the pandemic but plans are being made to bring it back in October.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.