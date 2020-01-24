When it comes to the U.S. census, it counts to be counted.
Officials in Asotin County are working to ensure that message is known as widely as possible ahead of the vast national exercise that takes place every 10 years. Toward that end, a committee comprised of government, school, economic development and faith-based officials has been laying plans for a coordinated marketing effort ahead of the launch of the online portion of the census in March.
“The sharing of federal funds and the allocation of representatives are both determined by the count during this census,” said Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn, co-chairman of the Asotin County Complete Count Committee. “And we need all the help we can get financially via representation, so we want to make sure that we get every person in Asotin County counted.”
Committee members met at Clarkston City Hall on Thursday morning and set a date of March 19 for a countywide kickoff event at three locations, with free pizza as bait. Educational materials like pamphlets will be distributed, and the committee discussed the possibility of having computers available for people to complete their census on-site.
The Asotin School, Holy Family Catholic Church parish house in Clarkston and the Asotin County Fire District No. 1 firehouse in the Clarkston Heights were tentatively selected as locations, and 5:30-7:30 p.m. set as a probable time for the kickoff.
Public events aside, things are about to change for people who haven’t seen any indication of the pending census. Committee Co-chairwoman Dawn Smith, of the Southeast Washington Economic Development Association, landed grants totalling $22,000 to purchase promotional materials for the census, including hundreds of articles of clothing like T-shirts and hats, and thousands of posters, stickers, pins, flyers, buttons and other items.
Asotin-Anatone School District Superintendent Dale Bonfield and Clarkston School District Student Services Executive Director Rebecca Lockhart said they would get their faculty and staff members to wear census T-shirts throughout the spring.
“There’s a lot of stuff over there, and there’s more at Dawn’s office,” Shinn said at one point during the meeting, gesturing to a table filled with swag. “Remember to get what you need.”
Licett Figueroa Garbe, a partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, was also on hand to offer her guidance and assistance. Garbe works with several counties in the region that are making efforts, to varying degrees, on census promotion, but said Asotin County is one of the most enthusiastic about spreading the word.
“The hospitals are involved, the libraries, the nonprofits, the chambers (of commerce) — pretty much everybody at the county level,” she said.
The online portal for self-reporting individual and family census information goes live March 12. Most households will also receive a paper census in the mail. Full details about the census are available by visiting 2020census.gov.
