ASOTIN — The Asotin County Planning Commission will consider a conditional-use permit application for the county’s new jail at 7:30 tonight.
The advisory panel, meeting at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium in the Clarkston Heights, will hear from architects working on the $13.7 million project and the public before making a recommendation on the county’s request to build the jail along Sixth Avenue, north of the Asotin County Regional Landfill.
The recommendation will then go before the board of commissioners for a final decision. Commissioner Chuck Whitman said he plans to attend the planning session to help answer questions. The meeting can be viewed online via a link on Asotin County’s webpage.
A conditional-use permit is needed in the Heights because the acreage in question is zoned for public use, but correctional facilities are not listed under what is allowed.
In other county business:
On Monday night, the commissioners approved new building permit fees, which will go into effect immediately, and updates to the building code. A resolution to vacate some alleys in Anatone also passed with a 3-0 vote.
Ted Sharpe, a project manager for public works, was given the green light to apply for a Palouse Regional Transportation Planning Organization grant that would help fund improvements to the sidewalks and ramps near Lincoln Middle School and Heights Elementary School. If approved, the grant will provide $156,760, and the local match will be $24,466.
Commissioner Chris Seubert reported on the fair board’s latest meeting, saying no one applied to be fair queen next year. The board is considering having ambassadors represent the Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo, which take place in late April.
The board is also looking for volunteers to help out with the rodeo, Seubert said. The group works as a committee, rather than official members of the fair board. If interested, people can contact Peggy Hansford, fair board president.
“Trick or Trunk,” an annual Halloween event at the fairgrounds, has been canceled this year, because of a lack of volunteers, Seubert said. The decision was not related to the pandemic.
