ASOTIN — The Asotin County Planning Commission has three open vacancies for volunteers who are interested in land-use issues.
Karst Riggers, building official and county planner, said any adult who lives in the county can apply by sending a letter of interest to him at P.O. Box 250, Asotin, WA 99402.
The planning commission is an advisory group that considers zoning applications, conditional-use permits and other land-use issues during monthly meetings conducted at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin. The panel’s recommendations are then sent to the Asotin County Commission for a final decision.
More information about the positions is available by calling Riggers at (509) 243-2020.