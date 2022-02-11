Parents of children from Asotin County are meeting today to discuss getting rid of the mask requirements for schools.
Parents and guardians of students as well as other residents can attend the event at 5:30 p.m. today at the Asotin Lions Club. Jordan Nichols, an organizer of the meeting, said a local physician and a representative from the Silent Majority Foundation, an organization centered on protecting America’s Constitution, will be speaking. She asks those attending to be respectful.
“Our meeting Friday is for like minded parents to discuss what we can do to help our kids,” Nichols wrote in a Facebook message. “We do realize that our local school districts are in a lose lose situation stuck between us the parents and our current state mask mandate.”
Asotin-Anatone Superintendent Dale Bonfield said the statewide requirement makes it mandatory for all school districts to have people wear masks in the building. If school districts don’t follow the mandate, they could lose funding.
“Until the state makes any changes, whether (people) agree or not, we have to follow what’s recommended,” he said. “We cannot make any decisions.”
Bonfield said he understands the frustration of students and parents who are tired of wearing masks, especially when there is no clear end in sight. Also complicating the situation in Asotin County is the fact students across the river in Lewiston have been attending schools without a mask requirement since mid-April 2021.
“It makes it 100% harder,” Bonfield said.
Nichols said that local officials have been understanding of the frustrations the parents have expressed.
“This is definitely directed at the state level and the governor’s office,” she wrote in a message.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced Wednesday a recommendation to eliminate the mask requirements and leave the decision up to local health departments. “I recommend the Governor and Department of Health change the guidance to reflect this in the coming weeks,” the statement said.
However, no official change has been made. In an email sent to superintendents and school board presidents Thursday, Reykdal noted that discussion on the move from pandemic response to endemic procedures is ongoing and there is no specific timeline from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. Until the change is officially made, face coverings for students and staff are still required.
“We would love to be able to see us loosen up mask requirements,” Bonfield said. He also said that the school board supports Reykdal’s recommendation to loosen mask requirements at schools.
Nichols said the group organizing tonight’s meeting were unaware that state officials were considering lifting the mask mandate, but they didn’t want to leave the issue alone until it was removed at the state level. She said that they have been discussing and planning the meeting for a few weeks.
“Our goal right now is to lift the mask mandate in our children’s schools so they can finally start to go back to a ‘normal’ education environment,” Nichols wrote. “Where they can see their teacher smiling or reading and pronouncing words, where they can see that their friend is sad or happy by facial expressions and social cues that they are currently unable to see due to masks.”
