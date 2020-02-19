ASOTIN — A discussion on long-term plans for the Asotin County Regional Landfill morphed into concerns about the new jail’s location at a planning and zoning meeting Tuesday night.
The Asotin County Planning Commission approved a conditional-use permit that will allow the public works department to move landfill administration offices to the north of Sixth Avenue in future years. Landfill officials said the plan has been in the works since the early 1990s and has nothing to do with the jail.
The handful of residents in attendance said they’re worried about the timing after being blindsided last year when they learned the folks handling the jail site decision have their eyes on a chunk of county-owned land in the same vicinity.
Chairman Mark Rudd said the planning and zoning group was just as surprised. No one from the jail advisory committee has talked to planners about the proposed sites, he said.
“We don’t know anything about what they’re planning,” Rudd said.
County officials have talked about building the new voter-approved Asotin County Jail north of Sixth Avenue near Evans Road, but a final site has not been selected. The next phase of that process is selection of an architect to help review the options.
The plans for the landfill were made public decades ago, said Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor. According to the timetable, Sixth Avenue will be realigned by 2031 to help make way for an additional landfill “cell” to be built where the existing offices are located. Construction of a public works administration building and maintenance shop across the road are projected for 2033.
Steve Claassen, who lives west of the landfill, said he’s worried about how the landfill and jail projects are going to mesh together.
“The timelines don’t seem to match up very well,” Claassen said. “I don’t see where the two committees are coordinating their efforts.”
Planning Commissioner Don Nuxoll agreed, saying the zoning group has never seen a site plan or heard anything about the jail from county officials.
Rudd said he has voiced his frustrations over the lack of communication to the county commissioners. The jail site likely will go before the planning commission at some point, and Rudd said he has some “umbrage” about the way it’s been handled so far.
Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said there are still many logistics to be worked out, but the jail conversation will play out long before the landfill project gets rolling. The county has $13.7 million earmarked for the jail, which is still under development.
“I’m sure (the jail) will end up being $50 million before it’s done,” Rudd said. “That’s how these things go.”
Jack Worle, of Clarkston, said he thinks someone on the jail committee tried to use the landfill plans as a “back door” to position the Sixth Avenue and Evans Road location as an option. People need to start talking to each other, he said.
Keith Weissenfels, of Clarkston, said the whole experience has caused him to lose some faith in the county government process. He asked the planners to table the landfill request, and “let the dust settle on the jail.”
Several people said they don’t believe any other jail sites will be seriously considered by the county since the new facility is supposed to be completed in about three years, and the county can’t afford construction plus a big land purchase.
“They have shown some serious lack of leadership, and they’re not really being honest,” Rudd said. “We all know where they are going to land. They are going to land there.”
In other planning commission business, Harry Chinchinian, owner of Valley Fence, got the green light for a variance permit at 2307 Appleside Blvd. in the Clarkston Heights. He plans to construct a commercial office building 10 feet from the front property line and 8 feet from the corner. The requirement is a 25-feet setback and 20-feet at the corner.
“We tried to work with what’s there, but it’s really tight,” said architect Jerry Brotnov. “My client operates a successful fence company, and all we want to do is put a building up on the site.”
The new structure would provide screening of employee parking and a storage yard, Brotnov said. Plans call for an upscale look and landscaping.
“We’re trying to build a nice commercial building up in the Heights and set a standard for what commercial buildings should look like,” Chinchinian said. “I don’t want to junk up the Heights.”
Worle said he’d like to see something other than storage units on Appleside Boulevard. He spoke in support of the proposed project, saying it sounds like an improvement to the area.
Nuxoll said the proposed setback plan does not allow enough room for drivers to see around the corner and is not suitable for such a busy street.
“This is a main road and it’s fast,” Nuxoll said. “I don’t see cutting it back that far. Everyone says you can creep out to the corner, but I don’t like doing that. ... It’s too small of a lot for that big of building.”
The final vote was 3-2 with Nuxoll and Ron Horn in opposition. Planning commissioners Rodger Small, Keith Kopischke and Richard Hayward voted in favor of the request.
The Asotin County Commission will have the final say on both issues. The planning commission is an advisory board, which makes recommendations to the three commissioners who oversee the county.
Rudd said the planning group is seeking a new member to replace the late Paula Hoene. Applicants must reside in Asotin County and can contact the county commissioners at (509) 243-2060 for more information about the volunteer position. Meetings are conducted at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.
