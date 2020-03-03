ASOTIN — Asotin County’s long-term plan to move landfill offices to the north of Sixth Avenue cleared its final hurdle Monday morning.
County officials approved a conditional-use permit that paves the way for placing another dumpsite “cell” where the offices are now located. The expansion is designed to keep the landfill in operation for another 40 years or so.
The plan has been on the county’s radar for decades, officials said. Because Washington state’s landfill permitting process takes so long, the Public Works Department has been laying the groundwork for changes that will be made in future years, said Steve Becker, landfill supervisor.
A year ago, Asotin County got the ball rolling with a zone change on 140 acres of county-owned land north of Sixth Avenue. The switch from light neighborhood/commercial to semi-public/public allows the county to move administrative offices across the street.
The conditional-use permit approved this week was the next step. Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said the landfill offices will likely be moved to the new location around 2030.
The Asotin County Regional Landfill is about 3 miles southwest of the Clarkston Heights on 76 acres. It began accepting waste in 1975 and is forecasted to have capacity until approximately 2060, Johnson said.
Officials said approval of the conditional-use permit is not related to the new Asotin County Jail, but the time frame on realigning Sixth Avenue could be affected if the jail is built in the vicinity. A piece of county-owned land near Evans Road and Sixth Avenue has been discussed as a possible jail site at multiple town hall meetings. No decision has been finalized.
In other county business, the commissioners approved a variance permit for Harry Chinchinian, owner of Valley Fence, at 2307 Appleside Blvd. However, the board opted to move the proposed commercial building back 2 feet farther than the plan approved by the planning commission last month.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said 99.9 percent of the time the board goes along with recommendations from various advisory groups, but this request needed a little tweaking. At the last planning commission meeting, the owner offered to move the building a couple of feet farther from the busy road, which will improve the site distance for motorists, he said.
“I’m not sure why (the Planning and Zoning Commission) didn’t bite on the 2 feet,” Seubert said.
Commissioner Brian Shinn said he visited the site three times and couldn’t approve the original recommendation because of safety issues. As much as the county appreciates economic development, public safety cannot be risked, he said.
Chinchinian said he was willing to build the business at the location the commissioners found acceptable. The variance was then approved with a 2-0 vote.
“Thank you for the investment,” Shinn said.
