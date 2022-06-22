ASOTIN — A new 31-lot subdivision near the Asotin County Family Aquatic Center is moving ahead with the approval of county officials.
The Bennett Hill Subdivision plat, located on the 1600 block of Dustan Loop, was given final approval Tuesday at the regular Asotin County Commission meeting. Developer Mitch Dimke can now begin selling the lots, said Karst Riggers, building official.
The subdivision is near another Dimke development on Dustan Loop featuring smaller-sized homes. A new county road, known as Bennett Hill Drive, is part of the plan and will have to meet county standards, Riggers said.
As part of the developer agreement, Dimke Properties put up a $980,000 bond to ensure all requirements are met for the road, fire safety and frontage improvements.
In other county business, Commissioner Chuck Whitman said construction attorneys from Seattle will be assisting with an application for a state program related to the new jail slated for Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights.
Asotin County will be using the expertise of the Perkins Coie firm to apply for the general contractor/general manager program, Whitman said.
In the traditional bid process, a complete project design is typically finished when general contractors begin bidding. Under the GCCM approach, owners can hire a contractor during the early design stages. The contractor then takes on the role of construction manager during design development, project planning, and budget creation.
When construction on the project is almost ready to begin, the owner and contractor negotiate a “guaranteed maximum price” for construction services, and the construction manager becomes the general contractor.
“If approved, we can hire a general contractor now,” Whitman said, “and it will save money in the long run.”
Asotin County applied for the program last year, but didn’t get in, he said. Officials are hoping for success this time around.
Construction of the detention center recently hit a snag when bids came in three times over the estimated budget for the project. Whitman said the architects, consultants and county officials have since been working on ways to reduce the scope of the project and use different materials while still making the facility expandable.
Updates about the jail are posted on the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office website at bit.ly/3HLgJ4O.