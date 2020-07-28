ASOTIN — Asotin County officials expressed frustration over Gov. Jay Inslee’s “one-size-fits-all” COVID-19 restrictions Monday during an update on the pandemic.
Commissioners Chris Seubert, Brian Shinn and Chuck Whitman said the county is trying to follow the rules so businesses can reopen at full capacity, but it’s difficult to get the governor to consider the low rate of infection here, and the obstacles of living next to a state that doesn’t have a mask mandate.
“The governor has got to understand we need to go back to regional and county decisions,” Seubert said. “We’d rather have every business open, and we’re doing everything we can to get there. We should be in Phase 4, and (the partial rollback of Phase 3) could be the kiss of death for some of these small places.”
Shinn said Inslee understands, but he “doesn’t give a damn” about the county’s opinion.
“They don’t care,” Shinn said of the west side state leaders. “It’s not that they don’t understand. They’re choosing to ignore us.”
During the update, Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said approximately 1,600 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Asotin County since the beginning of the pandemic, and 24 have been positive. Two new cases were reported late Saturday, both women, and one is between the ages of 20-29, and the other is in the 30-39 age range. They are stable and isolating at home.
“Our two new Asotin County cases are both related to Idaho,” Woodbury said. “We’ve also seen some stores in Clarkston that aren’t requiring masks like they should. You may or may not agree with it, but if we all adhere to the mandate, we can get to Phase 4 sooner. Masking is not fun, but it is effective.”
Having Idaho “wide open” next door is not helping Asotin County, officials said. Many beaches and parks on both sides of the Snake River have been packed lately, and very few people are wearing masks or staying at least 6 feet apart.
“I don’t want to see a surge here,” Woodbury said. “It would reduce our likelihood of moving to the next stage.”
In neighboring Whitman County, two new positive COVID-19 test results were announced Monday, bringing the county’s total to 82. One is a woman and one is a man, both between the ages of 60-79 years old.
Public health officials said 68 of the 82 cases in Whitman County have been cleared to discontinue isolation, 13 are stable and self-isolating, and one is hospitalized and being discharged.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported eight new cases on Monday, including one in Nez Perce County, one in Idaho County and six in Latah County. The total number of cases in the five-county district is at 233.
According to the data, the new cases involve a man in his 20s, two men in their 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s and another woman in her 50s.
The Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – the Orchards is now free of COVID-19, according to Executive Director Brandi Jeffries.
On Friday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare added the nursing home and Brookside Landing of Orofino to its list of long-term care facilities with ongoing cases of the viral illness.
Jeffries said two staffers at the nursing home were confirmed to have the disease during monthly testing of all employees. They were asymptomatic and have since tested negative. None of the residents have the illness, Jeffries said.
“They were all tested, and they were all negative.”
Prior to the initial positive tests, all staff and residents were wearing face masks and exercising other measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The last remaining pending tests of incoming students at the Idaho Youth Challenge Academy in Pierce came back as negative, said Administrator Trevor Sparrow.
Earlier tests revealed four incoming students had the disease. The students, who were all asymptomatic, were immediately quarantined and have since been sent home. Students will be tested again in about two weeks.
In Lewiston, two staff members at Christensen Orthodonics have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a message to patients, the business said one employee has contact with patients and the other does not. As a precaution, the doctor and rest of the staff were tested, and all received negative results.
The office has been following infection control guidelines and will continue to do so, according to the message. Anyone who was seen in the clinic treatment area in the past week is being asked to self-isolate for 10 days and monitor symptoms, based on recommendations from public health officials.
The office will be closed through Aug. 7 and reopen on Aug. 10. Anyone who has an appointment during this time will be rescheduled.
