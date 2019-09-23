Asotin County officials are conducting another town hall meeting this week to talk about building a new jail.
The session is slated for 6:30 p.m Wednesday at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium, 2377 Appleside Blvd., in the Clarkston Heights.
A 16-member jail advisory committee has recommended a new jail for Asotin County after researching the issue for 18 months. Crowded conditions, outdated equipment and safety concerns are among the ongoing problems that must be addressed, the committee said. Asotin County is proposing a 0.3 percent sales tax increase to help pay for construction and operations of a new facility.
This is the second of four town hall meetings that will be held prior to the Nov. 5 election.