Asotin County officials release sketch of rape suspect

ASOTIN — A forensic sketch of a suspected rapist was released Monday by the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office as law enforcement officials continue to investigate a sexual assault reported last week.
Detective Jackie Nichols is encouraging anyone who has seen a man resembling the suspect to contact officials at (509) 243-4717 or (509) 758-2331. She is advising people to refrain from approaching the individual, who is considered “armed and dangerous,” after he allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint along Snake River Road on Oct. 21.
The victim, a woman in her 30s, reportedly picked up the unknown man on State Route 129 near Swallows Nest Park after he flagged her down, asking for a ride. He directed her to an area south of Asotin, where she was reportedly raped at gunpoint, Nichols said. The suspect was last seen on foot between Mulberry Beach and Couse Creek Road.
He is described as being in his late 50s with shoulder-length graying, brown hair. The suspect told the victim his name was “Bobby,” and he was wearing a black Led Zeppelin shirt, blue jeans and black cowboy boots with silver tips, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office.
In addition, the suspect reportedly has a blue-green circular tattoo with an anchor on his forearm, police said. He was described as being about 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a lanky build.
Former Asotin County Captain Dan Hally assisted the sheriff’s office with the forensic sketch, which is based on the woman’s description.