ASOTIN — Asotin County officials voiced frustration Monday over being left off a list of 10 rural counties across the state that can seek a variance to Gov. Jay Inslee’s latest COVID-19 restrictions.
Commissioners Chris Seubert and Brian Shinn said Asotin County meets or exceeds all of the criteria to enter the next phase of opening more businesses, and public health officials agree.
“I want to get businesses back up and running again,” Seubert said during this week’s commission meeting. “We still want you to be safe, wear a mask when you are around people and practice social distancing, but we also want you to be able to get on with your life.”
The commissioners said they are not advocating civil disobedience. Instead, they are advising business owners to use common sense and directing any complaints to the state. When it comes to enforcement for violations, they plan to rely on direction from the county’s public health officer, Dr. Bob Lutz, of Spokane.
“We’re just telling people we are not going to close you down, unless we are told to by Dr. Lutz,” Seubert said.
Last week, Inslee said some counties with lower numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths may be able to open parts of their economies with approval from the Department of Health. Garfield and Columbia counties were given the green light to apply for a variance, along with Ferry, Lincoln and Pend Orielle counties on the east side of the state.
Shinn said he listened closely to the governor’s speech and was disappointed to learn Asotin County didn’t make the list. Southeastern Washington is in no way similar to the west side of the state, he said.
People here have followed the rules and want to get back to work, officials said. The governor’s restrictions are having a drastic effect on the economy and causing confusion in communities such as the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, which are divided by a state line and different regulations.
“It is the personal responsibility for people, such as myself, who are over the age of 60 and have underlying medical conditions, to keep ourselves safe,” Shinn said. “We cannot penalize our communities for generations to come.
“This is the first time, at least in my lifetime, we’ve quarantined people who are well instead of those who are sick,” he added. “As far as I know, this is also the first time the governor has used his emergency powers like this.”
The commissioners said they took an oath to uphold the law, but enforcing it is another issue. Earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, two construction jobs were shut down by the Asotin County Board of Health, but the governor’s office overruled the local decision. The move frustrated officials, Shinn said, and prompted them to refer all complaints to the state.
Shinn said Washington residents have successfully flattened the COVID-19 curve by staying home, but people are starting to balk at the continued restrictions, which have been extended to the end of May.
“I think that voluntary attitude is fast going away,” he said.
Lutz said he was surprised Asotin County was not given a shot at applying for a variance, and has since sent an email to the DOH asking for consideration.
Asotin County’s number of confirmed cases remains low, more testing is being done, and public health is conducting contact investigations, Lutz said.
“The outbreak in Lewiston’s Life Care Center has been driving the situation in Asotin. Other than that, community spread has been low,” Lutz said.
The path forward will be a slow reopening that needs to be very calibrated, Lutz said, and it is not a “one-size-fits-all” situation.
Brady Woodbury, administrator of the Asotin County Public Health District, said 16 of the county’s 18 cases are linked to Life Care Center of Lewiston. However, the two county residents who died from the disease were not living in long-term care facilities.
“We haven’t had a case since early April and hope to be included as a county that can seek a variance,” Woodbury said.
Garfield County Commissioner Justin Dixon said his county has applied to move to the next phase. The commissioners passed the motion Monday and started working on the extensive paperwork requirement.
“At least this gets people back to work and boosts morale for the rest of the community,” Dixon said of the variance. “I think that’s very important at this point in time. It’s time to get everybody outside again, in a positive environment.”
Garfield County still hasn’t had any confirmed cases of COVID-19, “knock on wood,” Dixon said. “That’s one advantage of living in a small community.”
The Garfield County Courthouse remains closed to the public, but officials are taking steps to provide protective barriers for the day when the doors open. Dixon said it will likely take a couple of weeks to get the safety measures in place.
“We don’t want to do it overnight,” Dixon said. “Our staff needs to know we’re doing everything possible to make their work environment as safe as possible. I also want to thank everyone in Pomeroy. Our health department is doing an exceptional job.”
Dixon said he doesn’t know how long it will take to get an answer from the Department of Health, but he and the other commissioners are hoping for a quick turnaround on the application.
“This requires a pile of documents, and business owners will have to do some things on their end. We are trying to get all of the information out there, and continuing to focus on the safety for our residents.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.