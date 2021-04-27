Asotin County and Clarkston officials unanimously approved sending letters to legislators and federal authorities Monday to oppose a possible change to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s status as a metropolitan area.
The county commissioners are asking lawmakers to intervene on behalf of Asotin County and other smaller urbanized areas that would be affected by proposed changes by the Census Bureau for measuring population density.
If adopted, the Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization would cease to exist, and more than $2.1 million in funding for key transportation projects would be in jeopardy, county officials said.
“It’s truly alarming that most federal agencies are not even aware of the negative impacts these proposed changes will make on funding eligibility for many communities,” the commissioners wrote. “These proposed foundational changes are flying under the radar, and we must stop them now before they are codified.”
The Lewis-Clark Valley MPO was established about two decades ago, based on the 2000 census results. The new metrics proposed for measuring population would cause the area to fall below the 50,000 threshold, and it would no longer qualify as an urban area.
Later in the day, the Clarkston City Council voted in favor of sending similar messages to government officials, saying the proposed changes would harm the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
“We have reviewed and discussed the proposed changes in the Federal Register and believe that changing from the use of population density to household-unit density is not only a false reflection of the mission of the Census, but creates irreparable harm to some Western states, which usually have less dense population centers, such as ours, due to topography,” the council wrote.
Changing the criteria would make it “nearly impossible” for a fair distribution of transportation dollars for small urban areas, Clarkston officials said.
In addition to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Coeur d’Alene, Walla Walla and Wenatchee could lose their status as metropolitan statistical areas under the federal government proposal. The change has drawn criticism from local officials in each area, based on the potential loss of transportation funding and business incentives.
MPO Director Shannon Grow has spoken to the cities of Asotin, Clarkston and Lewiston about the situation, along with Nez Perce and Asotin counties. She has urged each entity to comment on the proposal before the May 20 deadline.
In other Asotin County business:
Interim County Engineer Walt Olsen presented the six-year transportation plan, which will go to a vote next week. Olsen is filling in while the county searches for a new county engineer. Earlier this year, Michael White was hired for the position, but he is no longer employed by Asotin County.
A town hall jail meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium. The commissioners plan to answer questions from the public about the new jail and the proposed location near 14th Street and Port Drive in Clarkston. Masks will be required.
A zoning request related to the jail site will go before the Clarkston Planning and Zoning Commission at 6 p.m. Monday. Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence said it’s still unknown whether the public will be allowed inside the chambers for the meeting, but written comments can be submitted at City Hall. More information is available by calling (509) 758-5541.
