ASOTIN — Asotin County’s expenditures are projected to outpace revenues in 2023, but the shortfall should be covered with cash balances, officials said Monday.

The gap is estimated at about $972,000, according to figures presented to the commissioners by Chris Kemp, chief operations officer. Those numbers could change depending on the outcome of three union contract negotiations. Employees at the courthouse and public works department, and sheriff’s deputies are still in the bargaining process.

