ASOTIN — Asotin County’s expenditures are projected to outpace revenues in 2023, but the shortfall should be covered with cash balances, officials said Monday.
The gap is estimated at about $972,000, according to figures presented to the commissioners by Chris Kemp, chief operations officer. Those numbers could change depending on the outcome of three union contract negotiations. Employees at the courthouse and public works department, and sheriff’s deputies are still in the bargaining process.
Capital projects, including construction of a new county jail and road improvements, are targeted to make up 45% of the expense budget. In addition, personnel costs are on the rise, which is typical, Kemp said.
As in years past, the 2023 budget for Asotin County dedicates 72% of the general fund to criminal justice. The levy shift from the roads department is again slated for $600,000.
Copies of the budget are available at the Courthouse Annex. Asotin County residents can offer comments on the projections this week, either through email or mail. The deadline to weigh in is noon Friday.
The commissioners will take action on the budget Monday.
Jack Worle, of Clarkston, asked officials how the shortfall will be covered and whether taxpayers will be asked for more money. A looming levy to build a new Clarkston High School adds another wrinkle to the discussion, he said.
“The public is going to have to make some hard choices,” Worle said.
In other county business, budget amendments for 2022 tallied more than $1.7 million, Kemp said. Superior Court expenses, flood control costs and other unanticipated expenditures for a variety of departments are on the list. Those expenses will be offset with revenue and cash balances, she said.