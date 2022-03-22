ASOTIN — Asotin County officials are considering some changes to the junk ordinance to help law enforcement crack down on violations.
At Monday night’s commission meeting, close to a dozen residents voiced support for stricter rules, saying dilapidated vehicles, snowmobiles, campers and boats are causing problems in multiple neighborhoods — along with homeless encampments.
The proposed changes would allow the county to go after the people piling junk on properties, rather than trying to track down landowners who may live in a different area, said Ed Holbert, code enforcement officer. In some cases, the landlord isn’t aware of the problem, he said.
Another change deals with assessing the costs of removal and disposal of the junk. Holbert said companies are reluctant to do the work without a guarantee of payment, but changing the wording adds more options. If Asotin County winds up paying the cleanup bill, it can recoup the expense from the responsible party.
Wes Vaughn, who lives along 13th Street, said old campers, tents and motor homes are visible from his home, along with numerous vehicles, boats and various other equipment. People come and go from the site on a “revolving merry-go-round.”
“It’s growing on a weekly, monthly basis,” Vaughn said. “I wish you luck with this.”
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said he’s familiar with the area, and agrees it’s an eyesore.
Another resident said the property near his home looks like a wrecking yard. Others said they are fearful of some people living in encampments, and septic issues are a concern when camp trailers are parked in neighborhoods with nothing by way of hookups but a garden hose and an extension cord.
Adding more teeth to the junk ordinance is a good step, said Stan Wilson, of Clarkston.
“Thank you for doing this,” he told the commissioners. “I appreciate what you’re doing.”
The board is accepting public comments through noon Friday and will take action on the issue next week. They can be reached via email at bocc@co.asotin.wa.us.
