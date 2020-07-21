ASOTIN — The Asotin County commissioners are accepting public comments this week on a proposal to establish an emergency medical services district in rural areas outside of county fire district boundaries.
Medics have been responding to an increasing number of calls near Anatone, Rattlesnake Grade, Cloverland and the Snake River corridor, officials said, and residents in those areas currently do not pay taxes for emergency medical services. Half of the medical calls wind up as “no transports” to area hospitals, which means the fire department doesn’t recoup any of its expenses.
Last fall, Asotin County began covering the cost of those ambulance runs at a rate of $6,000 per year. The plan was to establish a new district and run an EMS levy in the 2020 general election.
The commissioners have drafted an ordinance outlining the new district and public comment is part of the process. At a public hearing Monday night, no one was on hand to offer any input on the plan. However, the board will accept correspondence sent by noon Friday to sharman@co.asotin.wa.us or mailed to P.O. Box 250, Asotin, WA 99402.
The board will discuss the ordinance next week and likely take action. If it is approved, voters who reside in the rural district will determine the fate of an EMS levy in November. The levy would cost property owners in the new district about 15 cents per $1,000 of valuation for the next six years.
In other county business:
The commissioners approved an agreement that will allow the Asotin County Conservation District to handle the duties of the noxious weed coordinator for the next two years. The position has been vacant since April.
“It seems like a very good fit for the weed board, the district and the landowners,” said Megan Stewart of the Conservation District.
Chris Loseth, of Clarkston, was appointed to the Asotin County Salary Commission to replace Doug Mattoon, who moved to Arizona. The volunteer group meets once a year to determine the salaries of elected officials.
