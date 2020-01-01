An Asotin County man faces up to 12 years in prison on charges of unlawful imprisonment, harassing threats to kill and two counts of fourth-degree assault from an alleged incident Monday night on the 1500 block of Hillcrest Way in Asotin County.
Timothy S. Zabel, 40, allegedly threatened the life of one adult and called a 4-year-old a liar while grabbing the child by the throat and lifting the child into the air before throwing the child to the floor, court documents said.
The child referred to Zabel as a “monster” when talking to the adult after the incident, court documents said.
Zabel allegedly “came raging up the stairs yelling that (the child) was a liar and that (the child) ran into his hand,” court documents said.
Zabel then allegedly held the adult over a tub and said he would “refresh me on what domestic violence is,” and “I will show you domestic violence,” court documents said.
The adult got free from Zabel and he allegedly chased the adult into a room, where he allegedly held the adult against a wall, screaming he would kill the adult, court documents said.
Zabel then allegedly went downstairs and brought the child to the room and locked the two in the room, court documents said.
Two weeks ago, Zabel allegedly hit the adult and handed the adult a cellphone and told the adult to call the cops. “Just remember I’m not afraid to do time, but a restraining order is just a piece of paper and when I get out no one will find you,” court documents said.
Zabel threatens to kill the adult “daily,” court documents said. Zabel also allegedly purchased three firearms and ammunition, and the adult fears Zabel will kill the adult and harm the children, court documents said.
Zabel’s initial arraignment is set for Monday. Besides possible prison time, he also faces a potential loss of gun rights and a $5,000 fine.
