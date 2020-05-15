ASOTIN — The Asotin County Board of Health gave the green light to applying for a Phase 2 variance Thursday during a special meeting.
Following the unanimous 6-0 vote, Public Health Administrator Brady Woodbury said he would mail the request to the Department of Health in Olympia as soon as possible. A response is expected as early as Wednesday.
Less-populated counties that have not had a new case of COVID-19 reported in the past three weeks can apply to move to the next phase, which would allow more businesses to open. Asotin County’s last confirmed case was April 24, according to public health officials.
Two county residents have died from the disease, and 16 other people are on their way to full recoveries. Other than the first two positive cases, each patient is “directly epidemiologically” linked to an outbreak at Life Care Center of Lewiston, Woodbury said.
The application process is “tedious,” and required collaboration and participation with city mayors, councilors, county commissioners, Tri-State Memorial Hospital, law enforcement and many other leaders in the community, said Sundie Hoffman of the Asotin County Public Health District.
Dr. Bob Lutz, Asotin County’s public health officer, submitted a letter to the board of health recommending the variance application. Tri-State Memorial Hospital submitted a letter verifying it has adequate bed capacity to serve the community, along with the appropriate amount of personal protective equipment to keep workers safe.
“We completely understand how critical this decision is for our entire community and will communicate the governor’s decision, immediately upon receipt via a press release, website post and Facebook post,” Hoffman said in an update to the community.
Asotin County businesses can begin preparing for the new requirements, which are detailed on Gov. Jay Inslee’s website, officials said. Written procedures must be completed before a business is allowed to open.
In addition, public health officials are urging businesses to follow state law so the application won’t be in jeopardy.
“We are concerned that businesses who have chosen to open, regardless of the governor’s current requirements, will affect our county’s eligibility for this variance, which may disqualify our entire county from opening,” Hoffman said.
“We urge our community to help each other, by remaining patient with the required processes to reopen businesses,” she added. “We sincerely want everyone COVID-19-free and back in business, not just the few who have decided to open and are violating state law.”
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.