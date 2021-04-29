Asotin County will likely remain in Phase 3 of Washington’s reopening plan when Gov. Jay Inslee updates statuses around the state early next week, said the county’s public health administrator Wednesday.
But Brady Woodbury is worried about the pace of vaccinations in Asotin County.
“Unless we have drastic increases in numbers or hospitali-zations in the next few days, which is unlikely, then no, no danger right now to move,” Woodbury said in a text message to the Tribune. “But I’m still very concerned about our low numbers of vaccinated people.”
Woodbury said Aso-tin County added four COVID-19 cases and no hospitalizations Wednesday. The county’s 14-day case count is 25.
According to Washington State Department of Health data, 25.3 per-cent of Asotin County residents have had their initial vaccination while 20.7 percent are fully vaccinated. Both figures are below the statewide percentages.
Whitman County, which was bumped back to Phase 2 earlier this month, didn’t update its virus numbers Wednesday. Garfield County also didn’t add any cases.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 20 new cases Wednesday, with nine in Latah County, eight in Nez Perce County, two in Idaho County and one in Lewis County.