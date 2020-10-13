ASOTIN — The Asotin County commissioners approved an ordinance Monday that lifts an emergency burn ban in unincorporated areas of the county.
Conditions have improved, with the combination of cooler temperatures, increased humidity and decreased fire danger, Fire Marshal Karst Riggers said. Recreational fires are now allowed, but open burning of yard debris doesn’t begin until later this week.
The fall open burning session runs from Thursday through Dec. 15. County residents can also haul yard debris to the Asotin County Regional Landfill, free of charge. More information is available by calling Riggers at (509) 243-2020 or the landfill office.