ASOTIN — Asotin County’s first comprehensive transportation plan was unveiled Monday, along with a list of road and bridge projects for the next six years.
Engineer Dustin Johnson said the new document, which covers Asotin County and the city of Clarkston, was funded by the Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization. It identifies areas that need attention, such as frequent crash sites and geometric problems.
“This is a big deal,” Johnson told the Asotin County commissioners. “It’s the first one we’ve done, and it offers a snapshot of Asotin County as it is today.”
Capital improvement plans were created for both entities because of the proximity of networks, shared destinations and similar transportation demands, Johnson said. Long-range projects, traffic data, demographics and other information were compiled for the report.
The plan is available on the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s website at www.lewisclarkmpo.org, and will be uploaded to the Asotin County Public Works site, Johnson said.
In contrast, the county’s six-year plan has been streamlined to one page and no longer includes any “wish-list” items. The commissioners will take action on that proposal next week.
“If we don’t think we can build a project, it’s not on the six-year plan,” Johnson said. “We got rid of the clutter.”
Topping the list is resurfacing of the Southway Bridge, which is used by about 25,000 vehicles a day. The $2 million project is shared by Nez Perce and Asotin counties and the cities of Lewiston and Clarkston.
“It should be going to bid between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Johnson said, “and construction can begin in early spring.”
In addition, the Cliffs project on Snake River Road is funded and set to begin in 2020. Sidewalk improvements near Heights Elementary and Lincoln Middle School are also on the horizon, along with replacing the Wenatchee Creek Bridge on Troy Road near Oregon.
Adding sidewalks and widening Sixth Avenue from Critchfield Road to the Field of Dreams ballfields is another priority, Johnson said. The cost is expected to be about $3.1 million, and efforts are underway to secure funding.
The only questions during a public hearing on the transportation plans came from Jack Worle, who resides on Sixth Avenue. He was interested in what the report says about expansion in the Heights.
Earlier in the meeting, Worle presented a memo to the commissioners about creating a viable revenue stream. He suggested selling about 400 acres of county-owned property north of Sixth Avenue for residential development that could generate millions of dollars from the sale and future property taxes.
“As I understand it, some big-money developers would love to have access to that property,” Worle said. “As a taxpayer, I’d like to see you wake up tomorrow morning with your hair on fire and go after this.”
Worle, who has operated a small business for 35 years, said using approximately 50 acres of the prime real estate for a proposed new jail, county shop and landfill offices is a plan that needs to be revisited by county leaders.
“If we start now, revenue from developing this county asset and the sales tax could build a jail big enough to satisfy our current needs and pay for the operating costs without raising our property taxes,” Worle said in the memo.
The commissioners thanked Worle for the input but did not discuss his suggestion.
