Here is a look at some of the smaller programs supported by Asotin County taxpayers.
Public Transportation Benefit Area
- Established by resolution in 2003.
- Funded through voter-approved, dedicated 0.2% sales tax and Federal Transit Administration money.
- Sales tax revenue collected in 2021: $1,054,017.
- Tax money is used for operating the public transit system and capital purchases.
- Number of employees: 16
- Board members: Asotin County Commissioner Brian Shinn, Asotin City Councilor Mervin Schneider, Clarkston City Councilor Russ Evans.
- Board meets 8:30 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month at PTBA office, 1494 Poplar St., Clarkston.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
- Established with voter approval in 2009.
- Funded through property taxes, which is capped at 11 cents per $1,000 of valuation. (Average cost on a home valued at $200,000 is $19.20 per year.)
- District will receive $192,143 in 2022.
- Tax money is used for maintenance and operations at Vineland Cemetery.
- Number of employees: 3
- Board members: Shelley Williams, Steve Burns, Daniel P. Beyer.
- Board meets 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of every month at cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston. (A second meeting is held on the fourth Tuesday for voucher signing only.)
Asotin County Library District
- Established in 1965.
- Funded through property taxes, which is capped at 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation. (Average cost for a home valued at $200,000 is $96 a year.)
- Property tax collected in 2021: $907,515, with $951,267 projected for 2022.
- Tax money is used to provide library collections, programs and services.
- Number of employees: 7 full-time, 13 part-time positions.
- Board members: Bryce Kammers, Jenni Light, Karen Pell, Shannon Grow, Jay Backus.
- Board meets 3:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of every month at the main branch, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston, or via Zoom because of COVID-19. The link and agenda are available on the library’s website at least 24 hours before the meeting.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
- Established with voter approval in 2013.
- Funded through dedicated 0.2% sales tax and earned revenue through memberships at Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, classes and retail sales. Sales tax revenue collected in 2021 was $983,623 and supplemented 63% of the center’s operating expenses.
- Property taxes are used to make bond payments on the aquatic center, which was approved by voters in 2001. The tax amounts to 32 cents per $1,000 of valuation per year. (Average cost on a home valued at $200,000 is $64.) This year, $631,660 will be collected in property taxes.
- Number of employees: 70-125, varies seasonally.
- Board members: Connie Morrow, Brady Arnone, Cassandra Groseclose, Doug Higgins, Dean Vahlkamp.
- Board meets 4:15 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at the aquatic center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.