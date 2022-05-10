ASOTIN — The Asotin County Jail will have a new medical services provider as of May 23.
The commissioners approved a contract with Ivy Medical on Monday for $135,091 per year. Dr. Sherry Stoutin is the medical director of the group, which also provides services to jails in Idaho.
According to the new contract, one three-hour to five-hour nurse clinic will be offered each week, along with a similar physician clinic and 24-hour phone access to nursing and providers. A mental health clinic will be provided each week, and Ivy’s administrative staff will have a daily presence at the jail for one to two hours on weekdays.
A new software system for electronic medical records is also being added at a cost of $27,070.
Chairman Chuck Whitman said the change will increase the amount of medical services offered to inmates. “We are concerned, and we are providing better services for them,” he said.
The commissioners also lauded Chief Operations Officer Chris Kemp for all of the extra work she did to get the contract in place. “Her tenacity and attention to detail” is greatly appreciated, said Commissioner Brian Shinn.
Kemp thanked Dr. Elizabeth Black and her staff for handling jail calls after the death of Dr. Dennis Mountjoy, who was the jail physician for many years.
“We really appreciate everything Dr. Black and her clinic did during the transition,” Kemp said.
In other county business:
- The auditor’s office will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. this week because of staffing issues. Regular hours will resume next week.
- The board is holding Monday’s regular meeting in the evening at the Asotin County Fire District station, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston. The larger venue will accommodate the number of people expected to attend a discussion on the dwindling population of elk herds in the Blue Mountains and Umatilla National Forest.
Representatives from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on hand, along with officials from two other southeast Washington counties, Shinn said.
- Cynthia Tierney, community services director, and Jamie Kearney, a family coach at Community Action Partnership, updated the board on a public services grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce’s Community Development Block Grant.
Tierney said the grant is for $38,900 and will start July 1, pending approval from the commissioners. Funding is used for the Future Story program at Community Action, which provides advocacy for rent, mortgage and utility assistance for individuals in poverty.
Once stabilized, those folks may participate in educational classes to prepare them for finding a job or obtaining college credits. Budgeting is one of the many useful classes offered and supported through the CDBG grant, Tierney said.
A public hearing on the grant has been conducted, and comments will be accepted through noon Friday. The commissioners plan to take action on the item next week.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.