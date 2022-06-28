ASOTIN — Asotin County’s new jail should be completed by early spring 2024.
That’s the latest estimate offered by Commissioner Chuck Whitman, who gave a brief update on the project at Monday’s county meeting.
The $13.7 million project has been stalled because of the pandemic, inflation and a significant budget gap, but Whitman said the county is moving forward and there’s been some progress.
Last week, Asotin County was approved to participate in a state program that will allow the hiring of a general contractor/construction manager, Whitman said. The state denied the county’s application for the program last year.
“This process will have a significant impact on the ability to look for cost savings and possible design modifications in order to build the jail within the budget,” Whitman said.
Over the next few weeks, requests for proposals will be published to hire a contractor. To bridge the $20-million funding gap after recent bids came in well above the original $13.7 million estimate, the size of the building will likely be reduced and different materials may be used, he said.
Jack Worle, a Clarkston Heights resident, said insufficient funding for the project should be a major concern at the county level. Before the bidding process, officials were warned a smaller jail with fewer beds and services could be on the horizon.
“Inflation was, of course, a concern, but $20 million over budget is huge,” Worle told the commissioners. “On its current path, we’re not going to be able to meet our own needs, let alone the bed rental requirements. With a major downsizing, permanent catch and release will be inevitable.”
Whitman said the Washington state Capital Projects Advisory Review Board approved the county’s application for the GCCM program.
“The commitment of the management team, and the addition of the GCCM is the best solution to build the jail to meet our needs and ensure the design allows for future expansion,” Whitman said.
In other county news:
Landfill Supervisor Steve Becker is retiring at the end of July. The public works director, Chuck Eaton, was given the green light to advertise for the position.
A variance was granted for Richard and Kathy Triggs to build a shop at 2900 27th St.
In addition, the second phase of the Appleside Townhomes along Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights was approved by a unanimous vote.