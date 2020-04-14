ASOTIN — A voter-approved sales tax to help build and operate a new Asotin County Jail is now in effect.
On Monday, county officials established a new fund for the money that began accumulating April 1. All proceeds from the 0.3 percent tax will be dedicated solely to the jail project.
Shoppers in Clarkston are now paying 8.2 percent on purchases inside city limits and 8 percent in the unincorporated areas of the county and city of Asotin.
During town hall meetings last fall, officials predicted the tax would bring in close to $1 million a year. Whether the recent COVID-19 shutdown affects those figures remains to be seen, Chairman Chris Seubert said.
Costco, Walmart and Albertsons are still going strong, but many small businesses have been temporarily closed because of the pandemic.
The next step in the jail project is hiring an architect, officials said. A group of county and city leaders plan to begin interviewing applicants next week. The location of the new jail still has not been finalized, and no timeline for construction has been set.
In other county business, Commissioner Brian Shinn encouraged the public to fill out census forms online while they are following the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” orders.
The COVID-19 crisis is a perfect example of how important it is to get accurate population counts for future state and federal funding, Shinn said.