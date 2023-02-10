The bare piece of property across from the Asotin County Regional Landfill should be rocking with activity this spring.
Construction of the new Asotin County Jail along Sixth Avenue is expected to begin in mid-March, Commissioner Chuck Whitman said Thursday. Sewer and water lines will likely be the first task, followed by footings for the building slab.
Lewiston-based Kenaston Corp. is overseeing the $13.75 million project funded by a voter-approved sales tax.
Building a new jail to replace the outdated and undersized facility in Clarkston has had some hiccups along the way. One of the first hurdles was choosing a site. Before Sixth Avenue was finalized, the county and city of Clarkston wrangled over a potential location along 14th Street near the port district.
According to Whitman, the debate didn’t affect the overall timeline. The major bumps were the pandemic and skyrocketing inflation, he said.
“This has been a real challenge,” Whitman said. “We did all of the work to get the sales tax passed, and then the pandemic hit and inflation hit. It’s been unbelievable. The 14th Street thing with the city of Clarkston didn’t really affect the schedule.”
During the bidding process, the commissioners gasped at the initial estimates. The cost was almost three times the amount budgeted for the project.
“When we first opened those bids, the fixed-price bid was way out of sight,” Whitman said. “The big thing for us was getting approval from the state for the construction management program.”
Last fall, Asotin County was approved to participate in the state program, which allowed the hiring of a general contractor/construction manager. The state previously denied the county’s application for the same program.
The county then hired a design-build consultant and a construction lawyer who routinely help entities in applying for the program, Whitman said, and the second attempt was successful.
At that point, county officials took a deep breath and went back to the architects — Clemons, Rutherford and Associates — to review cost-cutting measures.
“At the end of February, we will receive a guaranteed maximum price,” Whitman said. “If the redesign matches our budget, we can start the second week of March.”
The number of beds will be one of the hot issues on the table. Whitman said he’s sticking with his initial promise that the jail will have 90 to 120 beds. “I’ve said that all along. It’s a money issue, and the big thing is the jail will be expandable. We’ve been dealing with historic-type stuff. At this point, it is what it is.”
Meanwhile the public safety sales tax has been accruing. Chief Operations Officer Chris Kemp said about $3.5 million has been collected over the past two years and is specifically earmarked for the project. The money covers “hefty bond payments,” she said.
After years of struggling with the old jail’s problems, Sheriff John Hilderbrand is holding out hope the new building will meet the community’s needs.
“We are still optimistic, and hope the budget will allow for a 120-bed facility or larger,” the sheriff said. “We appreciate the public’s patience while the county continues to work through this process.”
Whitman said the anticipated completion date is spring of 2024. A reduced footprint will be thoroughly reviewed by the commissioners before any construction begins.
“At the end of this month, they will be coming to us with the final design,” he said. “Once that’s approved, it’s off to the races.”