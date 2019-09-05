Most of the community members who spoke at a town hall meeting Wednesday night seemed to agree a new jail is needed in Asotin County.
But some residents who live by the county’s preferred site near Sixth Avenue and Evans Road aren’t convinced it should be built in their neighborhood. Concerns about safety, the cost to transport prisoners to the Clarkston Heights, increased traffic, property values and proximity to ballfields were among the issues raised at the first of four meetings on the proposed jail.
More than 100 people turned out for a presentation by Asotin County Commissioner Jim Jeffords, who serves on a 16-member jail advisory committee, and Bill Rutherford, a Florida architect and consultant who is working on the project. Another hour was spent on comments and questions from the crowd.
Jack Worle, who lives on Sixth Avenue, said he’s all for building a new jail and recognizes the piece of flat property owned by Asotin County is an “excellent spot.” However, he wants officials to “show a little sympathy” and acknowledge how it would affect his neighborhood.
“All I ask is for you to be sensitive,” Worle said. “A lot of folks live around there.”
Worle said he still has a lot of questions after listening to the presentation and wants more details on finances and revenue flow at future sessions. “I don’t want this to turn into another aquatic center,” he said.
A 0.3 percent sales tax will be on the November ballot to fund construction and operations of the proposed jail, Jeffords said. If approved, the cost to shoppers at stores in Asotin County would amount to 3 cents on every $10 purchase.
Some worried that building a bigger jail will bring more crime into the community, which Prosecutor Ben Nichols called “backward thinking.”
Sick people are treated at hospitals, but a community doesn’t get healthier if you get rid of the hospital, Nichols said.
The current jail is overcrowded and lacks space for meetings, ministries, a law library or educational opportunities, the prosecutor said.
“The last guy in the cell is called ‘Rug’ because he gets to lay on the floor,” Nichols said.
Officials said “the worst of the worst” felons are held at the outdated facility and most misdemeanor crimes are now “book-and-release” arrests. Safety and liability issues have created a crisis, Jeffords said.
Sheila Devorak, who lives near the proposed site and works at Tri-State Memorial Hospital, said a larger jail will place a greater burden on the medical field, and someone from the hospital should’ve been on the advisory committee.
The public needs to know a lot of people are being released early because the county can’t afford their medical care, Devorak said. The inmates who are treated are “next to your loved ones” at the hospital.
Warren Ellison, a retired physician and Heights resident, said the jail should be as far away from residential areas as possible. He also raised concerns about the lack of mental health services and psychatrists in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley to serve a larger jail population.
Another Heights resident said he’s seen gravel pits and an industrial area allowed in the area, and the prospect of adding a jail to the list has made him an “unhappy camper.”
Others said they’re worried about what happens when inmates are released. Ex-prisoners of the Nez Perce County Jail have been spotted walking along Down River Road back to Lewiston, and the same thing could happen in the Heights.
One man said he doesn’t want anyone to “drop their needles, steal my lawn mower and rape my daughter” after leaving the Asotin County facility.
Clarkston Police Chief Joel Hastings said there’s never a perfect location for a jail. The current one is a block away from the library and Clarkston High School.
Clarkston retiree Val Mundell said after devoting more than a year to the advisory group, he is convinced the new jail is a necessity and realizes no one wants it in their backyard. The county-owned land would save a lot of money on construction, and make the area even more secure because of the police presence, he said.
Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin, who serves on the advisory committee, said he appreciated all of the input and the good turnout. The group wants to answer the community’s questions and will try to address concerns at future meetings, he said.
Town hall meetings are planned for Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 16, but the locations haven’t been announced. The jail advisory committee meets at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at the Courthouse Annex in Asotin.
