Asotin County officials will be conducting a town hall meeting about a proposed new jail and sales tax at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the new fire hall in the Clarkston Heights.
Architects from Florida who are working on the project will be on hand to answer questions from the public and present conceptual designs and a video of what the jail might look like. The gathering will take place at 2377 Appleside Blvd., in the former Life Center Church sanctuary.
An advisory committee of law enforcement and elected officials has recommended building a new jail to replace the current one in Clarkston. A 0.3 percent sales tax to fund construction and operations will appear on Asotin County ballots this fall.
Several sites for the county jail are under consideration, but the preferred spot is north of the Asotin County Regional Landfill near Sixth Avenue and Evans Road, officials said.